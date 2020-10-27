NASA Marshall to Host 30th Small Business Alliance Meeting Oct. 29

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Oct. 29, NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, will host the 30th Marshall Small Business Alliance meeting via Web Ex and Microsoft Teams, in keeping with COVID-19 safety protocols. Members of the media are invited to cover the online event.

The morning session will be held from 9 a.m. CDT to noon, followed by networking opportunities with exhibitors during four afternoon breakout sessions addressing how to do business with NASA and NASA prime contractors, NASA's Mentor-Protégé Program, and the challenges facing small businesses in the modern business climate.

Prospective participants should register individually, and are asked not to share their meeting link as the total number of online attendees is limited. To register, visit:

https://30marshallsmallbusinessallianceoct29.eventbrite.com

Marshall personnel and their government and industry partners will provide updates on ongoing work to deliver NASA's flagship rocket, the Space Launch System, and to develop, test and fly the new Human Landing System – enabling Artemis Generation crews to visit the surface of the Moon. Additional updates will cover the continuing work of NASA's Office of Small Business Programs, the NASA Shared Services Center and NASA's Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

Event participants set to welcome participants and provide opening remarks include:

James Morhard , NASA deputy administrator

, NASA deputy administrator Steve Miley , Marshall associate director

, Marshall associate director David Brock , Marshall small business specialist

, Marshall small business specialist Jason Detko , director, Marshall Office of Procurement

, director, of Procurement Johnny Stephenson , manager, Marshall's Office of Strategic Analysis & Communications

, manager, Marshall's Office of Strategic Analysis & Communications Curtis Taylor , president of Linc Research of Huntsville and chair, Small Business Executive Leadership team

Media interested in covering the Marshall Small Business Alliance meeting should contact Janet Sudnik, public affairs officer in Marshall's Office of Communications, at [email protected] no later than 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28.

For more than a decade, the Marshall Small Business Alliance meeting has aided small businesses in pursuit of NASA procurement and subcontracting opportunities. The meeting is sponsored by Marshall's Office of Procurement and Small Business Office.

To learn more about doing business with Marshall, please visit:

http://www.nasa.gov/centers/marshall/about/business.html

