NASA NCCS Discover Supercomputer is expanded with Aspen Systems

"With the successful integration of the newest scalable compute unit, our users now have the largest computational partition ever installed within the Discover cluster," said Dr. Dan Duffy, Chief of Computational and Information Sciences and Technology Office at NASA Goddard. "This capability is now enabling research on extremely high resolution global atmospheric circulation models with updated physics to better understand deep convective systems that can spawn extreme weather events. The outcome of these studies will result in higher quality weather forecasting capabilities and a better understanding of new observables that are needed on future remote sensing platforms."

This latest addition brings Discover to over 129,000 cores and a peak speed of nearly 6.8 petaflops by employing 1st Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, and 100 gigabit-per-second Omni-Path Architecture (OPA) interconnects. This newest compute unit better serves NASA's demanding weather and climate model workloads. Applications include near-real-time, high-resolution global weather forecasts capturing extreme events.

Detailed information about Scalable Unit 15 are below

Manufacturer: Aspen Systems, Inc.

1,920 Tflop/s

25,600 Intel Xeon Skylake processor cores

640 Supermicro TwinPro nodes

2 20-core processors per node

192 GB of memory per node

No Swap Space

2.4 GHz Intel Xeon Skylake

Interconnect: Intel OmniPath Architecture

Cooling: 10 Motivair ChilledDoor

Installation: Q3 2019

"Aspen Systems is honored to be trusted by such a prestigious organization as NASA to build, install and support their latest addition to SCU," said Steve Spring, Chief Executive Officer of Aspen Systems. "The crucial work in climate science that NCCS is doing will save lives," he said regarding the system's primary application. "We have a world class team here, and we are all proud of what we have accomplished."

About Aspen Systems: Aspen Systems, Inc., is a privately held company located in Wheat Ridge, CO. They are the premier manufacturer of High-Performance Computing (HPC) products specializing in supercomputers, technical storage solutions and low latency high-speed networking. Aspen is a single purpose company focused on HPC technology, with trusted partnerships with NASA, Lockheed Martin, NREL, the Department of Defense, National Laboratories, as well as top universities and research firms. Aspen Systems has proudly supported our clients for over 35 years, and previously built the 8th fastest computer on the top 500 list. Visit https://www.aspsys.com.

