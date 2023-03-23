NASA Promotes STEM Through FIRST Robotics Buckeye Regional

CLEVELAND, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty-two teams of high school students are gearing up to compete in the 24th annual FIRST Robotics Buckeye Regional Competition Wednesday, March 29 through Saturday, April 1, at Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center. The Buckeye Regional is supported by NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

NASA-sponsored students compete in the 2022 FIRST Robotics Buckeye Regional Competition at the Wolstein Center.

Media attending the competition should stop by the information table located on the first floor to pick up a badge for access to the playing field. To arrange an interview with a NASA official, mentor, volunteer, or NASA-sponsored team, please contact Jacqueline Minerd at [email protected]. Scheduled interviews will take place at the Buckeye Regional on Friday, March 31.

Practice matches will be held on Thursday, March 30, from noon to 6:30 p.m. Competition days are Friday, March 31, from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. and Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT. Admission is free and open to the public. The Buckeye Regional Webcast will be streamed live on Twitch TV.

This year, more NASA Glenn employees have offered their time as mentors or volunteers than any year prior. Mentors and volunteers support FIRST Robotics teams leading up to the event, as well as on competition day.

"We love giving back to the community and getting these students excited about STEM," said Tim McCartney, director of Aeronautics at NASA Glenn and FIRST Robotics volunteer. "Our employees recognize the value of inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers. They love doing it and are truly getting as much out of it as the students are."

For six weeks, students from Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, New York, and Wisconsin have been working with their mentors to design, build, and program a robot — using a kit of parts and a set of rules — to perform specific tasks and complete the designated challenge. This year, teams will compete in a new robotics game, CHARGED UP, focused on ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all. Top teams will earn a spot to compete in the international FIRST Championships in April.

Glenn provided funding for the following Ohio teams:

Team 120, Red Dragons, Youth Technology Academy

Team 3324, The Metrobots, Metro Early College High School

Team 4028, Beak Squad, Christian Hills Christian Academy

Team 6916, Iron Thunder, North Woods Career Prep

Team 8037, VW Cougar Robotics, Van Wert High School

Team 8140, The RoboManiacs, MC2 STEM High School

Team 8145, Tech Warriors, East Technical High School

Team 8222, Argonauts, Davis Aerospace and Maritime

Team 8243, The AstroCircuits, John Marshall School of Information Technology

of Information Technology Team 8718, Tigerbotics, Howland High School

Team 9075, Wapakoneta Robotics Club, Wapakoneta High School

Team 9194, KSS Robotics, Kent City Schools community team

FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is a robotics community that helps young people discover the rewards and excitement of education and careers in science, engineering, and technology through team-based robotics programs for ages 14-18.

