NASA Science, Hardware on Northrop Grumman Mission En Route to Station

News provided by

NASA

30 Jan, 2024, 15:46 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA science investigations and cargo aboard a Northrop Grumman resupply spacecraft are on the way to the International Space Station. Launch occurred at 12:07 p.m. EST Tuesday on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Live coverage of the spacecraft's arrival will begin at 2:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, on the NASA+ streaming service. Coverage also will air live on NASA Television and on the agency's website. Learn how to stream NASA TV through a variety of platforms including social media.

Cygnus is scheduled for capture at 4:20 a.m. by the Canadarm2 robotic arm, which will be operated by NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli with assistance from NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara.

Installation coverage will resume at 5:45 a.m. Watch all events at:

https://www.nasa.gov/nasatv

Northrop Grumman's 20th cargo flight to the space station is the ninth under its Commercial Resupply Services 2 contract with NASA. The Cygnus spacecraft carried more than 8,200 pounds of NASA science investigations and cargo.

The resupply mission will support dozens of research experiments conducted during Expedition 70. Included among the investigations are:

These are just a sample of the hundreds of investigations conducted aboard the orbiting laboratory in the areas of biology and biotechnology, physical sciences, and Earth and space science. Such research benefits humanity and lays the groundwork for future human exploration through the agency's Artemis campaign, which will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future expeditions to Mars.

The Cygnus spacecraft will remain at the space station until July before it departs and disposes of several thousand pounds of debris through its re-entry into Earth's atmosphere where it will harmlessly burn up. The spacecraft is named the S.S. Patricia "Patty" Hilliard Robertson.

Learn more about NASA's commercial resupply mission at:

https://www.nasa.gov/mission/nasas-northrop-grumman-crs-20/

SOURCE NASA

Also from this source

NASA Space Tech Spinoffs Benefit Earth Medicine, Moon to Mars Tools

NASA Space Tech Spinoffs Benefit Earth Medicine, Moon to Mars Tools

As NASA innovates for the benefit of all, what the agency develops for exploration has the potential to evolve into other technologies with broader...
NASA Awards Contract for Aviation, Railroad Safety Reporting Systems

NASA Awards Contract for Aviation, Railroad Safety Reporting Systems

NASA has awarded a contract to Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. of McLean, Virginia, for the maintenance and operation of incident reporting programs and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.