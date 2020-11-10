NASA Science to Host Community Town Hall Meeting

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2020 NASA's Science Mission Directorate will hold a community town hall meeting with Associate Administrator for Science Thomas Zurbuchen and his leadership team at 3 p.m. EST Tuesday, Nov. 17, to discuss updates to NASA's science programs, share the current status of activities, and roll out the agency's 2021 NASA Science Planning Guide.

Members of the science community, academia, the media, and the public are invited to participate by joining at:

https://go.nasa.gov/2JMdLTs

If prompted, please use event number 199 344 4841, followed by event password saPpAZ3aA34.

To ask a question, participants can go to:

https://arc.cnf.io/sessions/zeg7/#!/dashboard

Participants must provide their first and last name and organization and can submit questions or vote up questions submitted by others. The meeting leaders will answer as many submitted questions as possible.

Presentation materials for the meeting will be available for download immediately after the meeting, and a recording will be available later that day at:

https://science.nasa.gov

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

