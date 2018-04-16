NASA Scientist to Discuss 'Swimming in Martian Lakes: Curiosity at Gale Crater' at Library of Congress Lecture

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The public is invited to a free talk called "Swimming in Martian Lakes: Curiosity at Gale Crater," with Dr. Scott Guzewich in the Pickford Theater, third floor, Madison Building, Library of Congress, Washington, D.C., on April 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EDT.

Guzewich is a speaker in the 2018 NASA Goddard Lectures Series at the Library of Congress. Guzewich is a research astrophysicist in the Planetary Systems Laboratory at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

As primitive life was becoming established on Earth, Gale Crater on Mars was a shallow lake filled with potentially fresh water and brimming with all of the chemical ingredients necessary to support life. For the past five years, NASA has been exploring the remnants of this lake with the Curiosity rover.

For the first time in the history of space exploration, NASA is directly studying an environment that was once habitable for life as we know it. Guzewich shares the story of Gale Crater and how it can tell us how Mars has changed and whether life may be common in the universe.

For inquiries about this or upcoming talks at the Library of Congress, the public can contact the library's Science, Technology and Business Division at 202-707-5664. ADA accommodations should be requested five business days in advance at 202-707-6382 (voice/tty) or ada@loc.gov.

The lecture will be later broadcast on the library's webcast page and YouTube channel "Topics in Science" playlist.

For more information contact Stephanie Marcus at 202-707-1212 or smar@loc.gov or visit: http://blogs.loc.gov/inside_adams/

For directions, visit: http://www.loc.gov/visit/maps-and-floor-plans/

For more information about the Mars Science Laboratory, visit: https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/msl/index.html

For Scott Guzewich's biography:

https://science.gsfc.nasa.gov/sed/bio/scott.d.guzewich

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-scientist-to-discuss-swimming-in-martian-lakes-curiosity-at-gale-crater-at-library-of-congress-lecture-300630440.html

