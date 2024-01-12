NASA Selects 12 Companies for Space Station Services Contract

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected 12 companies to provide research, engineering, and mission integration services for the International Space Station Program.

The $478 million Research, Engineering & Mission Integration Services-2 or REMIS-2 contract will support the work of the International Space Station Program based at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. The companies will provide spaceflight, ground hardware and software, sustaining engineering functions and services, payload facility integration, and research mission integration operations services.

Each company will receive a multiple-award, indefinite-quantity contract with firm-fixed price and cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders. The seven-year contract begins Friday and extends through Sept. 30, 2030, with an option to extend through Sept. 30, 2032.

The companies selected are:

  • Aegis Aerospace, Inc., Houston
  • Axient Corp, Huntsville, Alabama
  • Cimarron Software Services, Houston
  • Consolidated Safety Services, Exploration Park, Florida
  • JES Tech, Houston
  • KBR Wyle, Fulton, Maryland
  • Leidos, Webster, Texas
  • Metis, Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • Oceaneering, Houston
  • Tec-Masters, Huntsville
  • Teledyne Brown Engineering, Huntsville
  • University of Alabama at Birmingham, Alabama

The majority of the work will take place at contractor facilities across the country. Services also may be required at other NASA centers, contractor or subcontractor locations, or vendor facilities as requirements warrant.

The contract also includes a small business reserve, which was fulfilled by selecting Aegis, Cimarron, Consolidated Safety Services, JES Tech, Metis, and Tec-Masters. 

For more information about NASA and its programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

SOURCE NASA

