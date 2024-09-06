NASA Selects Companies for Commercial SmallSat Services Award

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected eight companies for a new award to help acquire Earth observation data and provide related services for the agency.

The Commercial SmallSat Data Acquisition Program On-Ramp1 Multiple Award contract is a firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple-award contract with a maximum value of $476 million, cumulatively amongst all the selected contractors, and a performance period through Nov. 15, 2028.

The selectees are:

  • BlackSky Geospatial Solutions, Inc. in Herndon, Virginia
  • ICEYE US Inc. in Irvine, California
  • MDA Geospatial Service Inc. in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada
  • Pixxel Space Technologies, Inc in El Segundo, California
  • Planet Labs Federal, Inc. in Arlington, Virginia
  • Satellogic Federal, LLC in Davidson, North Carolina
  • Teledyne Brown Engineering, Inc. in Huntsville, Alabama
  • The Tomorrow Companies Inc. in Boston

Under the contract, the recipients will be responsible for acquiring observation data from commercial sources that support NASA's Earth science research and application activities that help improve life on the planet. The goal of the awards is to give NASA a cost-effective way to augment or complement the Earth observations acquired by the agency and other U.S. government and international agencies for the benefit of all.

https://www.nasa.gov

