NASA Selects Contractors for Ground Support Equipment Fabrication

News provided by

NASA

07 Dec, 2023, 16:17 ET

WASHINGTON , Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected the following companies for a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to fabricate ground support equipment at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida:

  • Engraver Metal Fabricators Inc., Merritt Island, Florida
  • J.P. Donovan Construction Inc., Rockledge, Florida
  • Precision Fabricating and Cleaning Co. Inc., Cocoa, Florida

The work will support Artemis, including missions to land the first woman and person of color on the Moon. The contractors will provide management, labor, facilities, materials, equipment, and other incidental support to fabricate, mark, package, deliver, clean, assemble, and test ground support equipment, ground systems and other hardware.

Work will be performed at the contractors' facilities with delivery of most end items to NASA Kennedy. Each contract will have a three-year ordering period for the issuance of delivery orders. The maximum aggregate contract value is $100 million.

For more information about Kennedy Space Center, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/kennedy

SOURCE NASA

