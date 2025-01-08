NASA Selects Electrical Systems Engineering Services Contractor

News provided by

NASA

Jan 08, 2025, 17:15 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected Columbus Technologies and Services Inc. of El Segundo, California, to provide electrical and electronic engineering support to the agency's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The Electrical Systems Engineering Services IV is a cost-plus-award-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum estimated value of $1.1 billion. The base period of performance begins on April 9 and runs for five years.

Work performed as part of the contract will assist various technical divisions at NASA Goddard with electrical and electronic responsibilities. These divisions include the Electrical Engineering Division, Instrument Systems and Technology Division, Software Engineering Division, and Mission Engineering and Systems Analysis Division. The contractor also will help manage the development of space flight, airborne, and ground system hardware, including design, testing, and fabrication.

For information about NASA and agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

SOURCE NASA

