NASA Selects Launch Provider for New NOAA Environmental Satellite

News provided by

NASA

Sep 23, 2024, 17:18 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected Firefly Aerospace, Inc. of Cedar Park, Texas, to provide launch services for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) QuickSounder mission.

The selection is part of NASA's Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) launch services contract. This contract allows the agency to make fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity awards during VADR's five-year ordering period, with a maximum total value of $300 million across all contracts.

The QuickSounder mission will support NOAA's next generation satellite architecture for its future low Earth orbit program, which will provide mission-critical data for the agency's National Weather Service, the nation's weather industry, and other users worldwide.

QuickSounder is the first small satellite in NOAA's Near Earth Orbit Network (NEON). A collaborative effort between NASA and NOAA, NEON will provide a new approach to developing a new global environmental satellite system by quickly building small to medium-sized satellites with Earth-observing instruments for weather forecasting, disaster management, and climate monitoring. QuickSounder has a launch readiness date of February 2026.

NASA will manage the development and launch of the satellites for NOAA. As the mission lead, NOAA provides funding, technical requirements, and will manage post-launch operations. NASA and NOAA will work with commercial partners to design and build the network's spacecraft and instruments.

For information about NASA and agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

SOURCE NASA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

NASA Astronaut Tracy C. Dyson, Crewmates Return from Space Station

NASA Astronaut Tracy C. Dyson, Crewmates Return from Space Station

NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson completed a six-month research mission aboard the International Space Station on Monday, returning to Earth with...
NASA Awards $1.5 Million at Watts on the Moon Challenge Finale

NASA Awards $1.5 Million at Watts on the Moon Challenge Finale

NASA has awarded a total of $1.5 million to two U.S. teams for their novel technology solutions addressing energy distribution, management, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics