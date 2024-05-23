NASA Selects Technology Transfer Services Contractor

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded the Consolidated Agency Technology Transfer Services contract to Summit Technologies & Solutions, Inc. in Alexandria, Virginia, to provide support for the agency's Technology Transfer Program.

The performance-based firm-fixed price contract has a potential mission services value of $26 million and a maximum potential indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity value of $55 million. The contract begins on Saturday, June 1, with a one-year base period followed by four one-year option periods that may be exercised at NASA's discretion.

Summit Technologies & Solutions will provide NASA tech transfer support at multiple centers including the agency's headquarters in Washington, Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, and Stennis Space Center in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi, with the potential to support other agency field centers under the enterprise contract.

Under this HUBZone small business set-aside contract, the company will be responsible for supporting NASA's mission to identify and protect NASA's intellectual property with commercial potential and transfer those technologies to entrepreneurs, companies, universities, non-profits, business incubators and innovation ecosystems, and state and local governments to create jobs, promote economic development, create technological advantages for American companies, and improve life here on Earth.

For information about NASA and agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

SOURCE NASA