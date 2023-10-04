NASA selects Umbra for their CSDA Program

News provided by

Umbra

04 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Umbra, a leader in advanced space radar technology, announced it has been selected by The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) as a commercial provider for its Commercial Satellite Data Acquisition (CSDA) Program. The CSDA Program will acquire Umbra Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) data under a five-year, multiple-award, Indefinite delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract in support of the NASA Science Mission Directorate (SMD), Earth Sciences Division (ESD).

Continue Reading
NASA selects Umbra as a commercial provider for its Commercial Satellite Data Acquisition (CSDA) program
NASA selects Umbra as a commercial provider for its Commercial Satellite Data Acquisition (CSDA) program

The purpose of this contract is to acquire Earth observation data and related services from commercial sources to support NASA's Earth science research and application activities. Umbra satellites generate the highest resolution SAR data ever offered commercially. By capturing images at night, through cloud cover, smoke, and rain, SAR satellites have the unique ability to monitor change. Umbra's offering will complement NASA's Earth observation data by providing assured, all-weather, day or night intelligence collection. This contract provides NASA with cost-effective means to augment and/or complement the suite of Earth observation data acquired by NASA and other US government agencies, as well as those acquired by international partners and agencies.

"Umbra is extremely excited to partner with NASA on this program," said Omar Wheatley, Director of Strategic Programs. "We are pleased to see the US Government as a whole leverage the best products the burgeoning commercial space market offers today. We are also excited to support NASA and other US government agencies and international partners with our industry-leading SAR data to help address the hardest scientific and global environmental challenges ahead."

Umbra currently has six satellites in its constellation, and has two more satellites launching later this year. Umbra is licensed to operate 32 satellites to support both commercial customers and various programs for the U.S. Federal Government.

ABOUT UMBRA
Umbra is a technology company that offers intelligence data as a service to commercial and government customers. Our cutting-edge products help customers solve complex business, environmental, and security challenges. Umbra is a U.S.-owned and operated company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, and has a presence in Austin, Texas, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit https://umbra.space.

Media Contacts:
Jon Galpern
Umbra Media Relations
1-805-618-4407
[email protected]

SOURCE Umbra

Also from this source

Umbra and UP42 Unveil Partnership at World Satellite Business Week, Enhancing Environmental, Asset, and Land Monitoring

Umbra Partners with EUSI to Offer SAR Imagery to European Remote Sensing Projects

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.