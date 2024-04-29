NASA Sets Coverage for Dragon Spacecraft Relocation on Space Station

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for the arrival of NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test, four crew members aboard the International Space Station will relocate the SpaceX Dragon crew spacecraft to a different docking port Thursday, May 2, to make way for Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.

NASA will provide live coverage of the move beginning at 7:30 a.m. EDT on NASA+, NASA Television, the NASA app, YouTube, and the agency's website. Learn how to stream NASA TV through a variety of platforms including social media.

The SpaceX Dragon crew spacecraft pictured from the International Space Station.

NASA astronauts Matt Dominick, Mike Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, as well as Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, will undock from the forward-facing port of the station's Harmony module at 7:45 a.m. The spacecraft will then autonomously dock with the module's space-facing port at 8:28 a.m.

The relocation, supported by flight controllers at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston and SpaceX in Hawthorne, California, will free up Harmony's forward-facing port for the docking of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft for its first flight with astronauts in May. Starliner will autonomously dock to the forward-facing port of the Harmony module, delivering NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the space station.

This will be the fourth port relocation of a Dragon spacecraft with crew, following previous relocations during the Crew-1, Crew-2, and Crew-6 missions.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission launched March 3 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and docked to the space station March 5. Crew-8, targeted to return this fall, is the eighth rotational crew mission from NASA and SpaceX as a part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program.

Learn more about space station activities by following @space_station and @ISS_Research on X, as well as the ISS Facebook, ISS Instagram, and the space station blog.

SOURCE NASA