NASA Sets Coverage for Firefly First Commercial Robotic Moon Launch

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrying NASA science and technology to the Moon as part of the agency's CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) initiative and Artemis campaign, Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost Mission 1 is targeting launch Wednesday, Jan. 15. The mission will lift off on a SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Live launch coverage will air on NASA+ with prelaunch events starting Monday, Jan. 13. Learn how to watch NASA content through a variety of platforms, including social media. Follow all events at:

As part of NASA’s CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) initiative and Artemis campaign, Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Mission One lander will carry 10 NASA science and technology instruments to the Moon’s near side. Credit: Firefly Aerospace

https://www.nasa.gov/live/

After the launch, Firefly's Blue Ghost lander will spend approximately 45 days in transit to the Moon before landing on the lunar surface in early March. The lander will carry 10 NASA science investigations to further our understanding of the Moon's environment and help prepare for future human missions to the lunar surface, as part of the agency's Moon to Mars exploration approach.

Science investigations on this flight aim to test and demonstrate lunar subsurface drilling technology, regolith sample collection capabilities, global navigation satellite system abilities, radiation tolerant computing, and lunar dust mitigation methods. The data captured could benefit humans on Earth by providing insights into how space weather and other cosmic forces impact Earth.

Full coverage of this mission is as follows (all times Eastern):

Monday, Jan. 13

2:30 p.m. – Lunar science media teleconference with the following participants:

Chris Culbert , CLPS program manager, NASA's Johnson Space Center

, CLPS program manager, NASA's Johnson Space Center Maria Banks , CLPS project scientist, NASA Johnson

Audio of the teleconference will stream live on the agency's website:

https://www.nasa.gov/live/

Tuesday, Jan. 14

1 p.m. – Lunar delivery readiness media teleconference with the following participants:

Nicola Fox , associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters

, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters Jason Kim , CEO, Firefly Aerospace

, CEO, Firefly Aerospace Julianna Scheiman , director, NASA science missions, SpaceX

, director, NASA science missions, SpaceX Mark Burger , launch weather officer, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's 45th Weather Squadron

Audio of the teleconference will stream live on the agency's website:

https://www.nasa.gov/live/

Wednesday, Jan. 15

12:30 a.m. – Launch coverage begins on NASA+ and the agency's website.

1:11 a.m. – Launch

NASA Launch Coverage

Audio only of the media teleconferences and launch coverage will be carried on the NASA "V" circuits, which may be accessed by dialing 321-867-1220, -1240, or -7135. On launch day, the full mission broadcast can be heard on -1220 and -1240, while the countdown net only can be heard on -7135 beginning approximately one hour before the mission broadcast begins.

On launch day, a "tech feed" of the launch without NASA TV commentary will be carried on the NASA TV media channel.

NASA Website Launch Coverage

Launch day coverage of the mission will be available on the NASA website. Coverage will include live streaming and blog updates beginning no earlier than 12:30 a.m. EST Jan. 15, as the countdown milestones occur. On-demand streaming video and photos of the launch will be available shortly after liftoff. For questions about countdown coverage, contact the Kennedy newsroom at 321-867-2468. Follow countdown coverage on our launch blog for updates.

Coverage en Español

For more information about the agency's CLPS initiative, see:

https://www.nasa.gov/clps

