NASA Sets Coverage for Starliner News Conference, Return to Earth

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will provide live coverage of the upcoming activities for Boeing's Starliner spacecraft departure from the International Space Station and return to Earth. The uncrewed spacecraft will depart from the orbiting laboratory for a landing at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico.

Starliner is scheduled to autonomously undock from the space station at approximately 6:04 p.m. EDT Friday, Sept. 6, to begin the journey home, weather conditions permitting. NASA and Boeing are targeting approximately 12:03 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, for the landing and conclusion of the flight test.

Starliner is scheduled to autonomously undock from the space station at approximately 6:04 p.m. EDT Friday, Sept. 6, to begin the journey home, weather conditions permitting. NASA and Boeing are targeting approximately 12:03 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, for the landing and conclusion of the flight test.

Ahead of Starliner's return, NASA will host a pre-departure news conference at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, from the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston. NASA's Commercial Crew and International Space Station Program managers and a flight director will participate.

Ahead of Starliner's return, NASA will host a pre-departure news conference at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, from the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston. NASA's Commercial Crew and International Space Station Program managers and a flight director will participate.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams launched aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft on June 5 for its first crewed flight, arriving at the space station on June 6. As Starliner approached the orbiting laboratory, NASA and Boeing identified helium leaks and experienced issues with the spacecraft reaction control thrusters. For the safety of the astronauts, NASA announced on Aug. 24 that Starliner will return to Earth from the station without a crew. Wilmore and Williams will remain aboard the station and return home in February 2025 aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft with two other crew members assigned to NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission.

NASA's coverage is as follows (all times Eastern and subject to change based on real-time operations):

Wednesday, Sept. 4

12 p.m. – Starliner pre-departure news conference from NASA's Johnson Space Center on NASA+, the NASA app, YouTube, and the agency's website.

Friday, Sept. 6

5:45 p.m. – Undocking coverage begins on NASA+, the NASA app, YouTube, and the agency's website.

6:04 p.m. – Undocking

10:50 p.m. – Coverage resumes for deorbit burn, entry, and landing on NASA+, the NASA app, YouTube, and the agency's website.

Saturday, Sept. 7

12:03 a.m. – Targeted landing



1:30 a.m. – Post-landing news conference with the following participants:

Joel Montalbano , deputy associate administrator, Space Operations Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington

, deputy associate administrator, Space Operations Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Steve Stich , manager, Commercial Crew Program, NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida

, manager, Commercial Crew Program, NASA Kennedy Space Center in Dana Weigel , manager, International Space Station, NASA Johnson

, manager, International Space Station, NASA Johnson John Shannon , vice president, Boeing Exploration Systems

, vice president, Boeing Exploration Systems Mark Nappi , vice president and program manager, Boeing Commercial Crew Program

Coverage of the post-landing news conference will stream live on NASA+, the NASA app, YouTube, and the agency's website.

Coverage of the post-landing news conference will stream live on NASA+, the NASA app, YouTube, and the agency's website.

See full mission coverage, NASA's commercial crew blog, and more information about the mission at:

https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew

