NASA Signs US, Saudi Arabia Agreement for Civil Aeronautics, Space Collaboration

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States and Saudi Arabia signed a framework agreement that opens new possibilities for cooperation with NASA in areas such as space science, exploration, aeronautics, space operations, education, and Earth science.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson signed on behalf of the U.S., and CEO of the Saudi Space Agency Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi signed on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"Building on my visit to Saudi Arabia earlier this year, I look forward to strengthening our cooperation for the future of exploration," said Nelson. "We are living in the golden era of exploration – one that is rooted in partnership. This new agreement outlines how we'll work together, and explore together, for the benefit of humanity."

Known as the "Framework Agreement Between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Cooperation in Aeronautics and the Exploration and Use of Airspace and Outer Space for Peaceful Purposes," it establishes the overall legal framework to facilitate and strengthen mutually beneficial collaboration between the two countries.

"The agreement represents a turning point in the Kingdom's journey towards building a strong and prosperous space sector," said Saudi Space Agency Chairman Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha. "It reflects the Kingdom's firm commitment to progress and innovation in the field of space, and its continuous efforts to enhance its position as an important partner on the global stage for space exploration and scientific discovery."

The agreement also acknowledges the importance of the Artemis Accords, which Saudi Arabia signed in July 2022, for the transparent, safe, and responsible exploration of space. The commitments of the Artemis Accords, and efforts by the signatories to advance implementation of all its principles, support NASA's Artemis campaign with its partners and other activities of the accords signatories.

The signing comes two months after Nelson's visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met with Saudi Space Agency and other senior officials to discuss future partnerships and civil space cooperation for the broader U.S. and Saudi Arabia relationship.

In May 2023, two Saudi mission specialists, Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi, were among a group of Axiom Mission-2 private astronauts who launched into orbit aboard a SpaceX Dragon from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, highlighting international cooperation. The Axiom Space astronauts conducted scientific research, outreach, and commercial activities aboard the International Space Station.

