NASA, SpaceX Invite Media to Watch Crew-9 Launch to Space Station

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Media accreditation now is open for the launch of NASA's ninth rotational mission of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft that will carry astronauts to the International Space Station for a science expedition. This mission is part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

The crew of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station poses for a photo during training in Hawthorne, California. Credit: SpaceX

Launch of NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission is targeted for no earlier than mid-August from Launch Complex 39A at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, pending completion of the company's ongoing Falcon 9 investigation. Crew safety and mission assurance are top priorities for NASA and its partners.

The launch will carry NASA astronauts Zena Cardman, commander; Nick Hague, pilot; and Stephanie Wilson, mission specialist; along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov, mission specialist. This is the first spaceflight for Cardman and Gorbunov, the second mission to the orbiting laboratory for Hague, and fourth spaceflight for Wilson, who has spent 42 days in space aboard three space shuttle Discovery missions – STS-120, STS-121, and STS-131.

U.S. media, international media without U.S. citizenship, and U.S. citizens representing international media organizations must apply by 11:59 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 31. All accreditation requests must be submitted online at:

https://media.ksc.nasa.gov

NASA's media accreditation policy is online. For questions about accreditation or special logistical requests, email: [email protected]. Requests for space for satellite trucks, tents, or electrical connections are due by Thursday, Aug. 1.

For other questions, please contact NASA Kennedy's newsroom at: 321-867-2468.

Para obtener información sobre cobertura en español en el Centro Espacial Kennedy o si desea solicitar entrevistas en español, comuníquese con Antonia Jaramillo: 321-501-8425, o Messod Bendayan: 256-930-1371.

For launch coverage and more information about the mission, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew

