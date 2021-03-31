NASA-Spinoff Tech Takes Odors From Air And Gives Back $20,000 To Help Shelter Pets In Need

Serionix developed air filters using their NASA-award winning Colorfil technology, which is now available direct-to-consumers for eliminating odors and chemicals in homes. As part of their mission, Serionix has collected $1 from every Colorfil filter purchased and, on Tuesday, March 30, Serionix presented a check to the Champaign County Humane Society in the amount of $20,000. The donation goes to help animals in need of adoption--including feeding, sheltering, and providing them with necessary medical attention.

"As a company we are all about creating clean, safe, and welcoming living spaces for pets and their humans," said James Langer, President of Serionix. "This partnership has provided a great opportunity for us to take that commitment to another level by giving back and providing for pets in need."

"We are so grateful for Serionix's support of CCHS," said Mary Tiefenbrunn, Executive Director of the Champaign County Humane Society. "It has been a tough year and they stuck with us. It means the world to us and to the pets in our care to have a local partner so deeply invested in supporting our mission."

With plans to expand operations and national marketing reach throughout 2021 and beyond, Serionix expects their impact to multiply many times over. Per Dr. Langer, "We joke about 'Answering The Call of Doody' but in all truth it's a joy and privilege to be doing our part--and we are enthralled to see our impact grow!"

Learn more about Colorfil air filters at https://www.colorfil.com/ .

About Serionix

Serionix is on mission to empower our customers to create clean, safe, and welcoming spaces with our NASA-award winning Colorfil air filter technology. Originally designed for spacesuits, Colorfil is now available as a direct-to-consumer product for eliminating odors and chemicals from homes. Based in Urbana, IL, and recently graduated from the University of Illinois Research Park, we work to delight customers nationwide by giving "a little extra" everywhere we can, including our continued commitment to help pets in need.

