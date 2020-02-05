NASA Spotlights Moon to Mars Plans at Feb. 10 'State of NASA' Events

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA centers across the country are opening their doors Monday, Feb. 10, to media and social media for "State of NASA" events, including a televised program featuring remarks from Rep. Steven Palazzo (MS-4) and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine on the agency's mission to go to the Moon, Mars, and worlds beyond.

Events at NASA centers, which coincide with the White House's release of NASA's Fiscal Year 2021 budget, will include media tours and presentations on the agency's exploration goals, innovative technologies developed and under development, scientific discoveries made as NASA explores Earth and our universe, and advancements in next-generation air travel.

Bridenstine will speak to the agency's workforce at 1 p.m. EST from Stennis Space Center, near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. His remarks will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website.

At Stennis, media and social media will have an opportunity to attend the administrator's address and visit center facilities, including the A and B Test Complexes and Aerojet Rocketdyne Engine Assembly Facility. Other NASA centers also will host media and social media tours following Bridenstine's remarks.

Media interested in attending the Stennis event should contact Lacy Thompson at 228-688-3749 or calvin.l.thompson@nasa.gov no later than 4 p.m. CST Thursday, Feb. 6. Attending media must arrive at INFINITY Science Center no later than 7:30 a.m. Feb. 10 with one form of government-issued photo identification for badging, security clearance, and group transport onto Stennis.

At 5 p.m. EST Feb. 10, NASA's Office of the Chief Financial Officer will host a teleconference to brief media on the agency's FY 2021 budget proposal. This briefing will stream live on the agency's website. To participate in this briefing, media must contact Karen Northon at karen.northon@nasa.gov no later than 3 p.m. Feb.10.

The agency budget proposal and supporting information will be available online at 11 a.m. Feb.10 at:

https://www.nasa.gov/budget

