NASA Technology Grants to Advance Moon to Mars Space Exploration

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded nearly $1.5 million to academic, non-profit, and business organizations to advance state-of-the-art technology that will play a key role in the agency's return to the Moon under Artemis, as well as future missions to Mars.

Twenty-four projects from 21 organizations have been awarded under NASA's Dual-Use Technology Development Cooperative Agreement Notices, or CANs. The awardees also will receive assistance from propulsion, space transportation, and science experts at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Brandon Aguiar, a graduate student at Florida International University, works to prepare a slurry containing a lunar regolith simulant, graphene nanoplatelets, and base resin for use in FIU's ongoing study of the enhanced electrical conductivity of additively manufactured lunar regolith components involving graphene nanoplatelets.

"The Dual-Use Technology Development Cooperative Agreement Notice enables NASA to collaboratively work with U.S. industry and academia to develop needed technologies," said Daniel O'Neil, manager, NASA Marshall's Technology Development Dual-Use CAN Program. "Products from these cooperative agreements support the closure of identified technology gaps and enable the development of components and systems for NASA's Moon to Mars architecture."

These innovative projects include ways to use lunar regolith for construction on the Moon's surface using smartphone video guidance sensors to fly robots on the International Space Station, identifying new battery materials, and improving a neutrino particle detector.

The following is a complete list of awardees:

Auburn University in Alabama

in Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne , Florida

, Florida International University in Miami

in Fronius USA in Portage, Indiana

in Gloyer-Taylor Laboratories in Tullahoma, Tennessee

Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge

Morgan State University in Baltimore

in Nanoracks (Voyager Space) in Houston

Northwestern University in Chicago

in Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana

Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio

Tethon 3D in Omaha, Nebraska

University of Alabama in Huntsville

University of California in Irvine

University of Florida in Gainesville

in University of Illinois in Chicago

University of North Texas in Denton

in University of Tennessee in Knoxville

University of Tennessee Space Institute

Space Institute Victory Solutions in Huntsville, Alabama

Wichita State University in Kansas

The Florida Institute of Technology, Northwestern University, and the University of Alabama were awarded funding for two projects each.

Funding was available for organizations focused on supporting entrepreneurial research and innovation ideas that could advance the commercial space sector and benefit future NASA missions.

Applications are now open for the 2024 solicitation cycle.

