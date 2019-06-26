NASA to Announce New Solar System Mission, Hold Media Teleconference

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will announce a major new science mission to explore our solar system during a broadcast of NASA Science Live at 4 p.m. EDT Thursday, June 27. The announcement will air on NASA Television, the agency's website, Facebook Live, YouTube, Periscope and USTREAM.

Media may ask questions during the program by emailing their name, affiliation, and phone number to Courtney O'Connor at oconnor@jpl.nasa.gov by 3:45 p.m. Thursday. The public can send questions during the event using the hashtag #askNASA or by leaving a comment in the chat section of Facebook, Periscope or YouTube.

NASA also will host a media teleconference at 5 p.m. the same day with:

Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate

Lori Glaze, director of NASA's Planetary Science Division

Curt Niebur, Lead Program Scientist for New Frontiers

, Lead Program Scientist for New Frontiers Principal investigator of the selected mission

To participate in the call, media must email their name and affiliation to oconnor@jpl.nasa.gov by 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

The teleconference audio will stream live at:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

On Monday, July 1, NASA will host a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) about the mission announcement. Questions can be submitted to the Reddit AMA event when it begins at 3 p.m.

For more information on NASA programs and activities, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

