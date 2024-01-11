NASA to Brief Media on Climate Mission to Study Ocean Life, Air

NASA

11 Jan, 2024, 15:44 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a media teleconference at 12 p.m. EST, Wednesday, Jan. 17, to discuss the upcoming launch and science objectives of the agency's PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem) mission.

Once in orbit above Earth, the satellite will shed light on the impact of tiny things – microscopic life in water and microscopic particles in the air. With new global insights, PACE will help answer questions about how our oceans and atmosphere interact in a changing climate.

NASA's PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem) mission, seen here in an artist's concept, is scheduled to launch no earlier than Feb. 6, 2024, to study Earth's oceans, atmosphere, and climate. Credits: NASA/Conceptual Image Laboratory
The audio-only teleconference will be livestreamed on the agency's website. 

NASA participants will include:

  • NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy
  • Karen St. Germain, director, Earth Science Division, NASA Headquarters
  • Jeremy Werdell, PACE project scientist, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
  • Mark Voyton, PACE project manager, NASA Goddard
  • Noosha Haghani, PACE deputy mission systems engineer, NASA Goddard
  • Otto Hasekamp, atmospheric scientist, SRON/Netherlands Institute for Space Research
  • Erin Urquhart Jephson, PACE applications lead, NASA Goddard

To participate in the teleconference, media must RSVP by 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 17, to Jacob Richmond at [email protected] or 301-286-6255.

NASA's PACE is scheduled to launch no earlier than 1:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 6, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Learn more about the agency's PACE mission at:

https://science.nasa.gov/mission/pace

SOURCE NASA

News Releases in Similar Topics

