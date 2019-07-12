NASA to Broadcast Launch, Arrival of Astronaut Andrew Morgan at Space Station

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A multinational crew of space travelers, including NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan, is scheduled to arrive at the International Space Station on Saturday, July 20 – the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11's historic landing on the Moon. NASA Television and the agency's website will provide live coverage of the crew's launch and arrival.

At the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Expedition 60 crew members Drew Morgan of NASA, Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Luca Parmitano of ESA (European Space Agency) pose for pictures July 5, 2019, in front of their Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft during prelaunch preparations. They will launch July 20, 2019 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for their mission on the International Space Station. Credits: Roscosmos/Andrey Shelepin

Morgan, Luca Parmitano of ESA (European Space Agency) and Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos are preparing to launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan aboard the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft at 12:28 p.m. EDT July 20 (9:28 p.m. Kazakhstan time). The four-orbit, six-hour journey will be the first spaceflight for Morgan, the second for Parmitano and the third for Skvortsov.

The trio's arrival will return the orbiting laboratory's population to six, including three NASA astronauts. The new crew members will dock to the station's Zvezda service module at 6:50 p.m. About two hours later, hatches between the Soyuz and the station will open, and the arriving crew will be greeted by Expedition 60 Commander Alexey Ovchinin of Roscosmos and NASA Flight Engineers Nick Hague and Christina Koch, who have been aboard the complex since March.

The Expedition 60 crew will continue work on hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science aboard humanity's only permanently occupied microgravity laboratory.

TV coverage of the July 20 launch and docking activities is as follows (all times EDT):

11:30 a.m. – Soyuz MS-13 launch coverage

– Soyuz MS-13 launch coverage 6 p.m. – Docking coverage

– Docking coverage 8 p.m. – Hatch opening and welcome coverage

Video of the crew's prelaunch activities in Baikonur will air on NASA TV in the days preceding launch, beginning Monday, July 15. Check out the full NASA TV schedule and video streaming information at:

https://www.nasa.gov/nasatv

Get breaking news, images and features about the crew working in space on social media at:

https://instagram.com/iss

https://www.facebook.com/iss

http://www.twitter.com/Space_Station

http://www.twitter.com/ISS_Research

SOURCE NASA

