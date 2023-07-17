NASA to Discuss Climate Work in Wake of Record High Temps

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA leadership, including climate experts, will be available at 4 p.m. EDT on Thursday, July 20, at the agency's headquarters in Washington to shed light on recent extreme weather events, and discuss how NASA research and data is enabling climate solutions.

From wildfires raging across North America, flooding in the Northeast, heatwaves across the Southwest, and a record hot June, millions of Americans are experiencing the effects of extreme weather, and NASA is tracking all of it.  

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, Michael Morgan, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Environmental Observation and Prediction at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Marlen Eve, Deputy Administrator for the Agricultural Research Service at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and Eric Hooks, Deputy Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), are seen as they watch “Space for Earth,” the immersive audio-visual installation in NASA’s Earth Information Center. The Earth Information Center is new immersive experience that combines live data sets with cutting-edge data visualization and storytelling to allow visitors to see how our planet is changing. Credits: NASA/Joel Kowsky
Participants include:

  • NASA Administrator Bill Nelson
  • Kate Calvin, NASA chief scientist and senior climate adviser
  • Karen St. Germain, director, NASA's Earth Science Division
  • Gavin Schmidt, director, NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies
  • Tom Wagner, associate director for Earth Action
  • Huy Tran, aeronautics director, NASA's Ames Research Center

