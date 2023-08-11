NASA to Discuss Temperature Data, Climate Goals

News provided by

NASA

11 Aug, 2023, 18:15 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of record-breaking temperatures in June, NASA will host a news conference at 11 a.m. EDT on Monday, Aug. 14, to discuss its latest climate data.

The news conference will air live on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, along with leading climate experts from the space agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), will discuss new findings from both agencies.

During the call, NASA also will underscore the breadth of its research, technology, and development aimed at measuring and mitigating climate change, which is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration.

Additional participants in the call include:

  • Kate Calvin, chief scientist and senior climate advisor, NASA Headquarters
  • Gavin Schmidt, director, NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, New York
  • Carlos Del Castillo, chief, Ocean Ecology Laboratory at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland
  • Sarah Kapnick, chief scientist, NOAA

To participate virtually, media must RSVP no later than two hours prior to the start of the event to Jennifer Dooren at: [email protected]. NASA's media accreditation policy is online.

In addition to expert interviews in English, Del Castillo is available for interviews in Spanish.

In July, NASA hosted a similar media event to highlight its climate work in the wake of NASA's June 2023 data showing that month as the hottest June on record.

To learn more about NASA's climate work, visit: 

https://climate.nasa.gov

SOURCE NASA

Also from this source

Oklahoma, Texas Students to Hear from NASA Astronauts Aboard Station

NASA to Host Media for Asteroid Capsule Drop Test Briefing in Utah

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.