NASA to Highlight 13th Space Station Research, Development Conference

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will broadcast groundbreaking discoveries, benefits for humanity, and how the agency and its commercial and international partners are maximizing research and development in orbit from the 13th annual International Space Station Research and Development Conference.

The conference runs Monday through Thursday, Aug. 1, in Boston. The full conference agenda is available online.

The International Space Station pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon during a fly around of the orbiting laboratory. Credit: NASA

NASA will stream live coverage of select panels on NASA Television, the NASA app, YouTube, and the agency's website. Learn how to stream NASA TV through a variety of platforms, including social media.

NASA's coverage is as follows (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, July 30

9 a.m. – Igniting Innovation Keynote with the following participants:

Diana Ly, manager, deputy director, Biological and Physical Sciences, NASA Headquarters

Michael Roberts, chief scientific officer, International Space Station National Laboratory

9:35 a.m. – NASA's Expedition 71 astronauts will discuss research from aboard the orbiting space station laboratory with the following participants:

Mike Barratt

Matt Dominick

Jeanette Epps

Tracy C. Dyson

Wednesday, July 31

12 p.m. – Keynote address with the following participant:

NASA Associate Administrator Jim Free

1:45 p.m. – Lightning: The Power of Science in Low Earth Orbit talk with the following participant:

Nicky Fox , associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

2:05 p.m. – Low Earth Orbit Research Continuity panel with the following participants:

Robyn Gatens, director, International Space Station Program, NASA Headquarters

Kirt Costello, utilization manager, Low Earth Orbit Development Program, NASA Johnson

Ryan Prouty, manager, International Space Station Research Integration Office, NASA Johnson

Thursday, Aug. 1

8:40 a.m. – International Space Station International Partners panel with the following participants:

Dana Weigel , manager, International Space Station Program, NASA Johnson

Dr. Masaki Shirakawa, director, Japanese Experiment Module Utilization Center, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency)

Fabio Caramelli, manager, Space Rider System Payload and Exploitation, ESA (European Space Agency)

Mathieu Caron, director, Astronauts, Life Sciences and Space Medicine, CSA (Canadian Space Agency)

Hazzaa Al Monsoori, chief, Astronaut Office, United Arab Emirates

Luca Di Fino , utilization manager, International Space Station Program, Agenzia Spaziale Italiana

10:15 a.m. – Accessibility to Low Earth Orbit panel with the following participants:

Brittany Brown , director, digital communications, Office of Communications, NASA Headquarters

Jessica Gagen, scientist and educator, Miss United Kingdom 2024

Eric Ingram, chairman and chief strategy officer, SCOUT Space, Inc.

John Shoffner, founder, Perseid Foundation

12:30 p.m. – Keynote address with the following participant:

Steve Bowen , NASA astronaut

The International Space Station Research and Development Conference is hosted by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space and the American Astronautical Society, in cooperation with NASA, and brings together leaders from industry, academia, and government.

With more than 23 years of continuously crewed operations, the space station is a unique scientific platform where crew members conduct experiments across multiple disciplines of research, including Earth and space science, biology, human physiology, physical sciences, and technology demonstrations not possible on Earth. Crews living aboard the station have executed more than 3,300 experiments in microgravity for thousands of researchers on Earth. The space station also supports space commerce, from commercial crew and cargo partnerships to commercial research and national lab research. Data collected from these activities helps set standards for future commercial stations.

Get updates about the science conducted aboard the space station on X at @ISS_Research.

Learn more about conducting research in microgravity at:

https://www.nasa.gov/iss-science

