NASA to Highlight Artemis, US Space Leadership During Annual Address

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will discuss the agency's goals for the benefit of humanity during the annual State of NASA address on Monday, March 11. The event will coincide with the release of the Biden-Harris Administration's fiscal year 2025 budget proposal.

The event will air live at 1 p.m. EDT on NASA+NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website. NASA TV can be streamed on a variety of platforms, including social media.

During State of NASA, Nelson will speak about the agency's plans for promoting U.S. leadership in space exploration, improving life on Earth through innovation, humanity's return to the Moon under the Artemis campaign, and more. Senior leaders from each of NASA's mission directorates also will discuss advancements in their areas ranging from aeronautics and science research to space operations.

At 2:30 p.m., Nelson will kick off a media teleconference with Chief Financial Officer Margaret Vo Schaus, who will present information about the fiscal year 2025 funding request for the agency. Media interested in participating in the teleconference must RSVP no later than two hours prior to the start of the call to: [email protected].

The schedule of activities is based on the president's budget release on Monday and is subject to change.

The budget proposal for NASA and supporting information will be available online that afternoon at:

https://www.nasa.gov/budget

