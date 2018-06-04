WASHINGTON, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The media and public are invited to ask questions during a live discussion at 2 p.m. EDT Thursday, June 7, on new science results from NASA's Mars Curiosity rover. The results are embargoed by the journal Science until then.

The event will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website.

Michelle Thaller, assistant director of science for communications, in NASA's Planetary Science Division will host the chat. Participants include:

Paul Mahaffy, director of the Solar System Exploration Division at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland

Jen Eigenbrode, research scientist at Goddard

Chris Webster, senior research fellow, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California

Ashwin Vasavada, Mars Science Laboratory project scientist, JPL

Media who would like to participate by phone must email their name, media affiliation and phone number to Nancy Jones at nancy.n.jones@nasa.gov by 1 p.m. on June 7.

The public can send questions on social media by using #askNASA. The event can also be watched on Facebook Live, Twitch TV, Ustream, YouTube and Twitter/Periscope.

For information about NASA's Curiosity rover, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/msl

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-to-host-live-discussion-on-new-mars-science-results-300659300.html

SOURCE NASA

