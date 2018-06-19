NASA to Host Media Teleconference on National Near-Earth Object Preparedness Report

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- NASA will host a media teleconference at 1 p.m. EDT Wednesday, June 20, to discuss a new report detailing U.S. plans for near-Earth objects (NEOs) that could pose a hazard to Earth. While no known NEOs currently pose significant risks of impact, the report is a key step to addressing a nationwide response to any future risks.

Titled, "National Near-Earth Object Preparedness Strategy and Action Plan," the document identifies actions to enhance the federal government's coordination and preparedness posture during the next 10 years to address potential hazard posed by NEOs.

Participants are:

Lindley Johnson , Planetary Defense Coordination Office, NASA Headquarters, Washington

, Planetary Defense Coordination Office, NASA Headquarters, Aaron Miles , White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Washington

, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Leviticus Lewis, National Response Coordination Branch, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Washington

