NASA to Join Astrobotic's Media Call on Peregrine Mission One Status

NASA

12 Jan, 2024, 18:01 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will join an Astrobotic media teleconference at 12 p.m. EST, Thursday, Jan. 18, to discuss updates on their Peregrine Mission One, which is carrying science for the agency as part of its Commercial Lunar Provider Services (CLPS) initiative.

The audio-only teleconference will stream live on the agency's website.

Following a successful launch on Jan. 8, Astrobotic's Peregrine lander experienced a propulsion issue after the spacecraft entered its operational state. This is preventing Astrobotic from achieving a soft landing on the Moon. Aboard the Peregrine spacecraft are five NASA science instruments, several of which are receiving power and gathering data.

Participants on the call include:

  • Joel Kearns, deputy associate administrator for Exploration, Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington
  • John Thornton, CEO, Astrobotic, Pittsburgh

To participate in the teleconference, media must RSVP online no later than two hours before the start of the call to Astrobotic.

https://nasa.gov/clps 

