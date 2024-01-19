NASA to Observe Day of Remembrance, Host Employee Safety Town Hall

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the members of the NASA family who lost their lives while furthering the cause of exploration and discovery for the benefit of all, the agency will host its annual Day of Remembrance Thursday, Jan. 25. Traditionally held on the fourth Thursday in January each year, NASA Day of Remembrance will commemorate the crews of Apollo 1 and space shuttles Challenger and Columbia.  

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson lays a wreath at the Space Shuttle Challenger Memorial during NASA's Day of Remembrance, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. Wreaths were laid in memory of those men and women who lost their lives in the quest for space exploration. Photo Credit: (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, and Associate Administrator Jim Free also will host a town hall at the agency's headquarters in Washington at 1 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Jan. 23.  

In a dialogue with employees, the leaders will highlight how NASA safety is the cornerstone to achieving mission success. The town hall will air live on the NASA+ streaming service. Coverage also will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website. Learn how to stream NASA TV through a variety of platforms, including social media. 

On Jan. 25, Nelson will lead an observance with Melroy and Free at 1 p.m. EST at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, which will begin with a traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, followed by observances for the Apollo 1, Challenger, and Columbia crews. 

"Our annual Day of Remembrance honors the sacrifice of the NASA family who lost their lives in the pursuit of discovery," said Nelson. "While it is a solemn day, we are forever thankful that our fallen heroes shared their spirt of exploration with NASA, our country, and the world. Today, and every day, we embrace NASA's core value of safety as we expand our reach in the cosmos for the benefit of all humanity." 

The administrator will send an agencywide message to employees. Additional agency centers also will hold observances for NASA Day of Remembrance:  

Johnson Space Center, Houston
NASA Johnson will hold a commemoration at the Astronaut Memorial Grove at 10 a.m. CST. The ceremony will include remarks by Johnson Director Vanessa Wyche. This event will feature a moment of silence, NASA T-38 flyover, taps performed by the Texas A&M Squadron 17, and a tree dedication for former NASA astronaut Karol Bobko

Kennedy Space Center, Florida
NASA Kennedy, in partnership with The Astronauts Memorial Foundation, will host a Day of Remembrance ceremony at the Space Mirror Memorial at Kennedy's Visitor Complex at 10 a.m. EST. Kathie Fulgham, Astronaut Memorial Foundation chairman and daughter of former NASA astronaut Dick Scobee, will serve as the master of ceremonies. Scobee served as the commander of the space shuttle Challenger.  

Kennedy's Associate Director in Management, Burt Summerfield, will provide remarks during the ceremony, which will livestream on Kennedy's Facebook, X, and YouTube pages. 

Ames Research Center, California
NASA Ames will hold a remembrance ceremony at 1 p.m. PST that includes remarks from Center Director Dr. Eugene Tu, a moment of silence, and bell ringing commemoration. 

Glenn Research Center, Cleveland
NASA Glenn will observe Day of Remembrance with remarks at 1 p.m. EST from Center Director Dr. Jimmy Kenyon followed by wreath placement, moment of silence, and taps at Lewis Field. 

Langley Research Center, Hampton, Virginia
NASA Langley will hold a remembrance ceremony with Center Director Clayton Turner and Acting Deputy Director Lisa Ziehmann followed by placing flags at the Langley Workers Memorial. 

Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Alabama
NASA Marshall will hold a candle-lighting ceremony and wreath placement at 9 a.m. CST. The ceremony will include remarks from Associate Director Larry Leopard, Bill Hill, director of Marshall's Office of Safety and Mission Assurance, and an astronaut. 

Stennis Space Flight Center, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi 
NASA Stennis and the NASA Shared Services Center (NSSC) will hold a wreath-laying ceremony at 9 a.m. CST with remarks from Stennis' Associate Director Rodney McKellip and NSSC's Acting Executive Director Ken Newton

The agency also is paying tribute to its fallen astronauts with special online content, updated on NASA's Day of Remembrance, at: 

