NASA to Participate in Next Private Astronaut Mission News Conference

News provided by

NASA

08 Dec, 2023, 13:40 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA experts will join a virtual news conference hosted by Axiom Space at 10 a.m. EST Wednesday, Dec. 13, to discuss the launch of Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3), the third private astronaut mission to the International Space Station.

The Ax-3 launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft is targeted no earlier than January 2024 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

During the mission, which includes about 14 days aboard the space station, the four-person multi-national crew will complete more than 30 research experiments developed for microgravity in collaboration with organizations across the globe.

Briefing participants are:

  • Joel Montalbano, manager, International Space Station Program, NASA
  • Angela Hart, manager, Commercial Low Earth Orbit Development Program, NASA
  • Matt Ondler, president, Axiom Space
  • Michael López-Alegría, chief astronaut and Ax-3 commander, Axiom Space
  • Sarah Walker, director, Dragon Mission Management, SpaceX
  • Col. Valerio Anastasi, chief of space programs and capabilities office, Italian Air Force
  • Yusuf Kıraç, president, TUA (Turkish Space Agency)
  • Frank De Winne, head of the European astronaut center, ESA (European Space Agency)

Media must register for the mission overview news conference by 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 12, at:

https://bit.ly/46J3Q5T

In addition to former NASA astronaut López-Alegría commanding the private mission, Walter Villadei of Italy will serve as pilot. The two mission specialists are Alper Gezeravci of Turkey and ESA (European Space Agency) project astronaut Marcus Wandt of Sweden.

NASA's goal is to enable a strong, commercial marketplace in low Earth orbit where the agency is one of many customers for private industry. The agency recently released its third request for information with proposed requirements for commercial space station services and awarded agreements to advance additional capabilities.

Learn how NASA is fostering a robust commercial low Earth orbit economy at:

https://www.nasa.gov/humans-in-space/commercial-space/

SOURCE NASA

Also from this source

NASA Selects Contractors for Ground Support Equipment Fabrication

NASA Selects Contractors for Ground Support Equipment Fabrication

NASA has selected the following companies for a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to fabricate ground support...
NASA Leaders to Highlight 25th Anniversary of Space Station with Crew

NASA Leaders to Highlight 25th Anniversary of Space Station with Crew

NASA is celebrating the 25th anniversary of International Space Station operations during a live conversation with crew aboard the microgravity...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.