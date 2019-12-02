NASA to Present First Findings of Solar Mission in Media Teleconference

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will announce the first results from the Parker Solar Probe mission, the agency's revolutionary mission to "touch" the Sun, during a media teleconference at 1:30 p.m. EST Wednesday, Dec. 4.

During the teleconference, mission experts will discuss research results from four instruments on the probe, which are changing our understanding of the Sun and other stars. Their findings also will be published at 1 p.m. Wednesday on the website of the journal Nature. Teleconference audio will stream live at:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

Participants in the call are:

Nicola Fox , director of the Heliophysics Division in the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington

, director of the Heliophysics Division in the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Stuart Bale , principal investigator of the FIELDS instrument at the University of California, Berkeley

, principal investigator of the FIELDS instrument at the Justin Kasper , principal investigator of the Solar Wind Electrons Alphas and Protons (SWEAP) instrument at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor

, principal investigator of the Solar Wind Electrons Alphas and Protons (SWEAP) instrument at the Russ Howard , principal investigator of the Wide-Field Imager for Parker Solar Probe (WISPR) instrument at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in Washington

, principal investigator of the Wide-Field Imager for Parker Solar Probe (WISPR) instrument at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in David McComas , principal investigator of the Integrated Science Investigation of the Sun (ISʘIS) instrument at Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey

To participate in the media teleconference, media must provide their name and affiliation to Miles Hatfield at 650-580-8333 or miles.s.hatfield@nasa.gov by noon Dec. 4.

The media event will be followed at 3 p.m. by a special episode of NASA Science Live about the results and the overall science goals of the Parker mission. The program will air on NASA Television, the agency's website, Facebook Live, YouTube and Periscope. The public can send questions during the event using the hashtag #askNASA on Twitter or by leaving a comment in the chat section of Facebook.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, NASA will host a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) about the findings. Questions can be submitted to the Reddit AMA event when it begins at 2 p.m.

SOURCE NASA

