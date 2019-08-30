NASA to Provide Coverage of Hurricane Dorian

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will be tracking Hurricane Dorian throughout this Labor Day weekend. The agency will provide status updates on the storm as it nears Florida and NASA's Kennedy Space Center on the state's central east coast, as well as updated video and imagery.

Status updates on Hurricane Dorian will be available at:

https://blogs.nasa.gov/hurricanes/tag/dorian-2019/

Updated imagery and video of the storm, including any view of Dorian from the International Space Station, will be available as soon as possible on our Media Resources page at:

https://www.nasa.gov/mediaresources

