NASA to Provide Crew Flight Test, Space Station Missions Update

NASA

Aug 06, 2024, 16:46 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a media teleconference at 12:30 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, Aug. 7, to discuss ongoing International Space Station operations, including the agency's Boeing Crew Flight Test and NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission.  

Audio of the briefing will stream live on NASA's website.

The International Space Station was pictured flying 263 miles above the Marshall Islands in the Pacific Ocean.
Agency participants include:

  • Ken Bowersox, associate administrator, Space Operations Mission Directorate
  • Steve Stich, manager, Commercial Crew Program
  • Dana Weigel, manager, International Space Station Program

To ask questions during the teleconference, media must RSVP no later than two hours prior to the start of the call to Jimi Russell at: [email protected]. NASA's media accreditation policy is available online.

For more than two decades, people have lived and worked continuously aboard the International Space Station, advancing scientific knowledge, demonstrating new technologies, and making research breakthroughs not possible on Earth. The station is a critical testbed for NASA to understand and overcome the challenges of long-duration spaceflight and to expand commercial opportunities in low Earth orbit. As commercial companies focus on providing human space transportation services and destinations as part of a robust low Earth orbit economy, NASA's Artemis campaign is underway at the Moon, where the agency is preparing for future human exploration of Mars.

For more information about the International Space Station, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/international-space-station/

