NASA to Provide Live Coverage of Crew-8 Return, Splashdown

News provided by

NASA

Oct 11, 2024, 16:54 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than 7:05 a.m. EDT Sunday, Oct. 13, for the agency's SpaceX Crew-8 mission to undock from the International Space Station. Pending weather conditions, the earliest splashdown time is targeted for 3:38 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at one of the multiple zones available off the coast of Florida. 

Continue Reading
Members of NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission from right to left, NASA astronauts Jeanette Epps, mission specialist; Matthew Dominick, commander; Michael Barratt, pilot; and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, mission specialist; participate in the Crew Equipment Interface Test at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Credits: SpaceX
Members of NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission from right to left, NASA astronauts Jeanette Epps, mission specialist; Matthew Dominick, commander; Michael Barratt, pilot; and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, mission specialist; participate in the Crew Equipment Interface Test at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Credits: SpaceX

NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, are completing a seven-month science expedition aboard the orbiting laboratory and will return important and time-sensitive research to Earth.

Mission managers continue monitoring weather conditions in the area, as Dragon's undocking depends on various factors, including spacecraft readiness, recovery team readiness, weather, sea states, and other factors. NASA will select a specific splashdown time and location closer to the Crew-8 spacecraft undocking.

Watch Crew-8 return activities on NASA+. Learn how to stream NASA content through a variety of additional platforms, including social media. For schedule information, visit: 

https://www.nasa.gov/live

For the planned Oct. 13 undocking, NASA's live return operations coverage is as follows (all times Eastern and subject to change based on real-time operations):

Sunday, Oct. 13
5 a.m. – Hatch closure coverage begins on NASA+

5:30 a.m. – Hatch closing

6:45 a.m. – Undocking coverage begins on NASA+ 

7:05 a.m. – Undocking

Following the conclusion of undocking, NASA coverage will switch to audio only.

Pending weather conditions at the splashdown sites, continuous coverage will resume Oct. 14, on NASA+ prior to the start of deorbit burn.

Monday, Oct. 14
2:30 p.m. – Return coverage begins on NASA+

2:53 p.m. – Deorbit burn (time is approximate)

3:38 p.m. – Splashdown (time is approximate)

5:15 p.m. – Return to Earth media teleconference with the following participants:

  • Richard Jones, deputy manager, NASA's Commercial Crew Program
  • Bill Spetch, operations and integration manager, NASA's International Space Station Program
  • William Gerstenmaier, vice president, Build & Flight Reliability, SpaceX

To participate in the teleconference, media must contact the NASA Johnson newsroom by 3 p.m. Oct. 14 at: [email protected] or 281-483-5111. To ask questions, media must dial in no later than 10 minutes before the start of the call. The agency's media credentialing policy is available online.

Find full mission coverage, NASA's commercial crew blog, and more information about the Crew-8 mission at:

https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew

SOURCE NASA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

NASA Highlights Low Earth Orbit, Sustainability at Space Conference

NASA Highlights Low Earth Orbit, Sustainability at Space Conference

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy will lead the agency's delegation at the International Astronautical Congress...
NASA Awards Aerospace Research, Technology, and Simulations Contract

NASA Awards Aerospace Research, Technology, and Simulations Contract

NASA has selected Metis Technology Solutions Inc. of Albuquerque, New Mexico, to provide engineering services as well as develop and maintain...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics