NASA to Provide Update on James Webb Space Telescope

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a media teleconference at 4:30 p.m. EDT Thursday, July 16, to provide an update on the status of the agency's James Webb Space Telescope, the world's next premier infrared space observatory and the largest, most complex space telescope for astronomy ever built.



The media teleconference audio will stream live at:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

Participants in the teleconference include:

Stephen Jurczyk , NASA associate administrator

, NASA associate administrator Thomas Zurbuchen , NASA Science Mission Directorate associate administrator

, NASA Science Mission Directorate associate administrator Gregory Robinson , NASA Webb program director

, NASA Webb program director Eric Smith , NASA Webb program scientist

To participate, media must email their name and affiliation to Felicia Chou at [email protected] by noon EDT Thursday, July 16.

Once deployed, Webb will help solve mysteries in our solar system and look beyond to distant worlds around other stars, as well as probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe. Webb is an international program led by NASA with its partners ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency.

For more information on Webb, go to:

https://www.nasa.gov/webb

