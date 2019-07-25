NASA TV to Air Launch, Docking of Russian Space Station Cargo Ship

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Russian Progress cargo spacecraft is scheduled to launch to the International Space Station Wednesday, July 31. Live coverage of the resupply craft's launch and docking will begin at 7:45 a.m. EDT on NASA Television and the agency's website.

The Progress 73 spacecraft will lift off at 8:10 a.m., on a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan (5:10 p.m. Baikonur time) loaded with almost three tons of food, fuel and supplies for the residents of the orbiting laboratory.

The spacecraft will arrive at the station three hours after launch and connect to the Pirs docking compartment on the Russian segment of the complex. Rendezvous and docking coverage will begin at 10:45 a.m., with docking scheduled for 11:35 a.m.

The spacecraft will remain at the orbital outpost until mid-December.

