NASA Updates Coverage for Europa Clipper Following Hurricane Milton

WASHINTON, Oct. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will provide live coverage of prelaunch and launch activities for Europa Clipper, the agency's mission to explore Jupiter's icy moon Europa. NASA now is targeting launch no earlier than 12:06 p.m. EDT, Monday, Oct. 14, on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Beyond Earth, Jupiter's moon Europa is considered one of the solar system's most promising potentially habitable environments. After an approximately 1.8-billion-mile journey, Europa Clipper will enter orbit around Jupiter in April 2030, where the spacecraft will conduct a detailed survey of Europa to determine whether the icy world could have conditions suitable for life. Europa Clipper is the largest spacecraft NASA has ever developed for a planetary mission. It carries a suite of nine instruments along with a gravity experiment that will investigate an ocean beneath Europa's surface, which scientists believe contains twice as much liquid water as Earth's oceans.

NASA's mission coverage is as follows (all times Eastern and subject to change based on real-time operations):

Sunday, Oct. 13

8:30 a.m. – NASA's Europa Clipper launch preview.

9:30 a.m. – NASA's Europa Clipper science teleconference with the following participants:

Gina DiBraccio , acting director, Planetary Science Division, NASA Headquarters

, acting director, Planetary Science Division, NASA Headquarters Robert Pappalardo , project scientist, Europa Clipper, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

, project scientist, Europa Clipper, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). Haje Korth , deputy project scientist, Europa Clipper, Applied Physics Laboratory

, deputy project scientist, Europa Clipper, Applied Physics Laboratory Cynthia Phillips , project staff scientist, Europa Clipper, NASA JPL

Coverage of the science teleconference will stream live on the agency's website.

4:15 p.m. – NASA's Europa Clipper prelaunch teleconference following completion of the Launch Readiness Review. Please follow the Europa Clipper blog for updates on time. Participants include:

NASA Associate Administrator Jim Free

Sandra Connelly , deputy associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

, deputy associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters Jordan Evans , project manager, Europa Clipper, NASA JPL

, project manager, Europa Clipper, NASA JPL Tim Dunn , senior launch director, NASA's Launch Services Program

, senior launch director, NASA's Launch Services Program Julianna Scheiman , director, NASA Science Missions, SpaceX

, director, NASA Science Missions, SpaceX Mike McAleenan , launch weather officer, 45th Weather Squadron, U.S. Space Force

Coverage of the prelaunch teleconference will stream live on the agency's website.

Monday, Oct. 14

11 a.m. – NASA launch coverage in English begins.

11 a.m. – NASA launch coverage in Spanish begins.

12:06 p.m. – Launch

Audio Only Coverage

NASA Website Launch Coverage

Launch day coverage of the mission will be available on the agency's website. Coverage will include links to live streaming and blog updates beginning no earlier than 9:30 a.m. EDT, Oct. 13, as the countdown milestones occur. On-demand streaming video and photos of the launch will be available shortly after liftoff.

