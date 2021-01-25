NASA, U.S. Consulate to Host Virtual Briefing on Renewed Partnership With City of Rio de Janeiro

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consulate in Rio de Janeiro is hosting a media briefing on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 9 a.m. EST to discuss the renewal of a partnership between the city and NASA to better understand and monitor natural hazards.

NASA signed the original five-year agreement with Rio de Janeiro in 2015. Over the next five years, NASA and Rio de Janeiro team members plan to jointly improve situational awareness and response efforts during environmental crises and the propagation of science throughout local schools and the general public.

The teleconference participants are:

Lawrence Friedl , Director of the Applied Sciences Program within NASA's Earth Science Division

, Director of the Applied Sciences Program within NASA's Earth Science Division Eduardo Paes , Mayor of the City of Rio de Janeiro

, Mayor of the Todd Chapman , U.S. Ambassador to Brazil

, U.S. Ambassador to Felipe Mandarino , Instituto Pereira Passos, Prefeitura da Cidade do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

, Instituto Pereira Passos, Prefeitura da Cidade do Dalia Kirschbaum , NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

The U.S. consulate is hosting the teleconference via Zoom. Media may RSVP to join the teleconference by emailing [email protected].

For more information about NASA's Earth science programs, visit www.nasa.gov/earth

