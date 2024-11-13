NASA Welcomes Denmark as Newest Artemis Accords Signatory

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a signing ceremony Wednesday in Denmark's capital city, Copenhagen, NASA embraced Denmark as the 48th nation to commit to the safe and responsible exploration of space that benefits humanity.

"We welcome Denmark's signing of the Artemis Accords today," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "Denmark, as a founding member of the European Space Agency (ESA), has contributed to space exploration for decades, including collaborating with NASA on Mars exploration. Denmark's signing of the Artemis Accords will further international cooperation and the peaceful exploration of space."

Christina Egelund, minister of higher education and science, signed the Artemis Accords on behalf of Denmark. Alan Leventhal, U.S. ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark also participated in the ceremony, and Nelson contributed recorded remarks.

"With the Artemis program, the United States is leading the way back to the moon, and Denmark wants to strengthen the strategic partnership with the United States and other partners for the benefit of both science and industry," said Egelund. "The signing of the Accords is in line with the Danish government's upcoming strategy for space research and innovation. As part of the strategy, Denmark seeks to strengthen ties with our allies such as the United States. Space holds great potential, and we want - in cooperation with other countries - to advance scientific breakthroughs and influence the development and use of the space sector in the future."

In 2020, the United States, led by NASA and the U.S. Department of State, and seven other initial signatory nations established the Artemis Accords, identifying a set of principles promoting the beneficial use of space for humanity. The Artemis Accords are grounded in the Outer Space Treaty and other agreements including the Registration Convention, the Rescue and Return Agreement, as well as best practices and norms of responsible behavior that NASA and its partners have supported, including the public release of scientific data.

The commitments to the Artemis Accords and efforts by the signatories to advance implementation of these principles support the safe and sustainable exploration of space.

