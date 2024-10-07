NASA Welcomes Dominican Republic as 44th Artemis Accords Signatory

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominican Republic is the latest nation to sign the Artemis Accords and joins 43 other countries in a commitment to advancing principles for the safe, transparent, and responsible exploration of the Moon, Mars and beyond with NASA.

Credit: NASA

"NASA is proud to welcome the Dominican Republic signing of the Artemis Accords as we expand the peaceful exploration of space to all nations," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "The Dominican Republic has made important strides toward a shared future in space and is now helping guide space exploration for the Artemis Generation."

Sonia Guzmán, ambassador of the Dominican Republic to the United States, signed the Artemis Accords on behalf of the country on Oct. 4. The country also will confirm its participation in a high-level meeting of Artemis Accords signatories taking place Monday, Oct. 14, during the International Astronautical Congress in Milan, where furthering implementation of the principles will be discussed.

"This marks a historic step in our commitment to international collaboration in space exploration," said Guzmán. "This is not just a scientific or technological milestone – it represents a future where the Dominican Republic contributes to the shared goals of peace, sustainability, and innovation beyond our planet. By joining the global effort to explore the Moon, Mars, and beyond, we are also expanding the opportunities particularly for our young Dominicans in science, education, and economic development."

In 2020, the United States and seven other nations were the first to sign the Artemis Accords, which identified an early set of principles promoting the beneficial use of space for humanity. The accords are grounded in the Outer Space Treaty and other agreements including the Registration Convention, the Rescue and Return Agreement, as well as best practices and norms of responsible behavior that NASA and its partners have supported, including the public release of scientific data.

The commitments of the Artemis Accords and efforts by the signatories to advance implementation of these principles support the safe and sustainable exploration of space. More countries are expected to sign in the coming weeks and months.

For more information about NASA's programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/

SOURCE NASA