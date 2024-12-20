NASA Welcomes Liechtenstein as Newest Artemis Accords Signatory

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liechtenstein signed the Artemis Accords Friday during a ceremony hosted by NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy at the agency's headquarters in Washington, becoming the 52nd nation to commit to the responsible exploration of space for all humanity.

From left to right, Ambassador of the Principality of Liechtenstein to the United States of America Georg Sparber, Director of the Office for Communications of the Principality of Liechtenstein Dr. Rainer Schnepfleitner, NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Swiss Confederation and to the Principality of Liechtenstein Scott Miller, pose for a group photo during an Artemis Accords signing ceremony, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building in Washington. The Principality of Liechtenstein is the 52nd country to sign the Artemis Accords, which establish a practical set of principles to guide space exploration cooperation among nations participating in NASA's Artemis program. Photo Credit: NASA/Keegan Barber.

"Today, as Liechtenstein signs the Artemis Accords, we take another step forward together, united by the promise of international cooperation and discovery," said Melroy. "Liechtenstein's commitment strengthens our vision, where space is explored with peace, transparency, and sustainability as guiding principles. With each new signatory, the Artemis Accords community adds fresh energy and capabilities to ensure the benefits of space reach the entire world."

Director of Liechtenstein's Office for Communications Rainer Schnepfleitner signed the Artemis Accords on behalf of Liechtenstein. The Ambassador of the Principality of Liechtenstein to the United States Georg Sparber and U.S. Ambassador to the Swiss Confederation and the Principality of Liechtenstein Scott Miller also participated in the event.

"With its participation in the Artemis Accords, Liechtenstein looks forward to advancing space exploration among a strong group of like-minded countries committed to the peaceful use of space for the benefit of all humanity," Sparber said.

The United States, led by NASA and the U.S. Department of State, and seven other initial signatory nations established the Artemis Accords in 2020, identifying a set of principles promoting the beneficial use of space for humanity. Since then, signatories have expanded to represent a quarter of the world's countries, with 19 countries signing in 2024.

In addition to an increase in numbers, the Artemis Accords signatories, representing every region of the world, continued to build consensus this year and make significant progress in implementing the accords principles.

NASA co-chaired the Artemis Accords Principals' Meeting in October, which brought together 42 nations and furthered discussions on the safe and responsible use of space. They agreed on recommendations for non-interference, interoperability, release of scientific data, long-term sustainability guidelines, and registration of space objects to advance implementation.

The Artemis Accords are grounded in the Outer Space Treaty and other agreements including the Registration Convention, the Rescue and Return Agreement, as well as best practices for responsible behavior that NASA and its partners have supported, including the public release of scientific data.

