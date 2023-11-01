NASA Welcomes Netherlands as Newest Artemis Accords Signatory

NASA

01 Nov, 2023, 19:22 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During a ceremony at the Dutch Ambassador's Residence in Washington on Wednesday, the Netherlands became the 31st country to sign the Artemis Accords. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson participated in the signing ceremony for the agency, and Netherlands Space Office (NSO) director Harm van de Wetering signed on behalf of the Netherlands.

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy and the following also were in attendance:

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, left, NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, Harm van de Wetering, director of the Netherlands Space Office, Ambassador of the Netherlands to the United States Birgitta Tazelaar, and Chiragh Parikh, executive secretary of the National Space Council, pose for a picture after the signing of the Artemis Accords, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at the Dutch Ambassador’s Residence in Washington. Netherlands is the 31st country to sign the Artemis Accords, which establish a practical set of principles to guide space exploration cooperation among nations participating in NASA’s Artemis program. Photo Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky
  • Chirag Parikh, executive secretary of the U.S. National Space Council
  • Birgitta Tazelaar, ambassador of the Netherlands to the United States

"NASA welcomes the Netherlands as the newest and 31st member of the Artemis Accords family," said Nelson. "It takes global leadership and cooperation to ensure the peaceful, transparent exploration of space for the Artemis generation and beyond. As one of America's oldest allies, NASA is proud to expand our partnership with the Netherlands and build a future defined by limitless opportunity and discovery."

The Artemis Accords establish a practical set of principles to guide space exploration cooperation among nations, including those participating in NASA's Artemis program.

"NASA and the Netherlands have been strong partners in space from the early days of space flight. Pushing boundaries by technology brings new responsibilities. By signing the Artemis Accords, we underline the values we share in space, and we acknowledge we have a common responsibility," said van de Wetering.

NASA, in coordination with the U.S. Department of State, established the Artemis Accords in 2020 together with seven other original signatories. Iceland became the 30th country to sign the Artemis Accords in October.

The Artemis Accords reinforce and implement key obligations in the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. They also strengthen the commitment by the United States and signatory nations to the Registration Convention, the Rescue and Return Agreement, as well as best practices and norms of responsible behavior NASA and its partners have supported, including the public release of scientific data. Signatories are also discussing implementation of key Accords principles, including how best to avoid unintended interference on the lunar surface.

More countries are expected to sign the Artemis Accords in the months and years ahead, as NASA continues to work with its international partners to establish a safe, peaceful, and prosperous future in space. Working with both new and existing partners adds new energy and capabilities to ensure the entire world can benefit from our journey of exploration and discovery.

Learn more about the Artemis Accords at:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis-accords

