NASA Welcomes Peru as 41st Artemis Accords Signatory

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson welcomed Peru as the newest nation to sign the Artemis Accords Thursday during a ceremony with the U.S. State Department at NASA Headquarters in Washington. Peru joins 40 other countries in a commitment to advancing principles for the safe, transparent, and responsible exploration of the Moon, Mars and beyond.

From left to right, Ambassador of Peru to the United States Alfredo Ferrero Diez Canseco, Peruvian Foreign Minister Javier González-Olaechea, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, and United States Department of State Acting Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Jennifer R. Littlejohn, pose for a photo during an Artemis Accords signing ceremony, Thursday, May 30, 2024, at the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building in Washington. Peru is the 41st country to sign the Artemis Accords, which establish a practical set of principles to guide space exploration cooperation among nations participating in NASA’s Artemis program. Credits: NASA/Keegan Barber

"NASA is proud to welcome Peru to the Artemis Accords family," said Nelson. "This giant leap forward for our countries is a result of decades of work Peru has done to further its reach in the cosmos. We live in the golden era of space exploration. Together, we will continue to explore the cosmos openly, responsibly, as partners, for all."

Javier González-Olaechea, foreign minister, signed the Artemis Accords on behalf of Peru. Alfredo Ferrero Diez Canseco, ambassador of Peru to the U.S. and Jennifer R. Littlejohn, acting assistant secretary, Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, Department of State, also participated in the signing ceremony.

"Peru, by joining the Artemis Accords, seeks not only to express a common vision with the other member countries but also to establish cooperation mechanisms with these countries, especially with the United States, to participate in activities of exploration and sustainable use of resources found in space, as well as to promote aerospace scientific development in our country," said González-Olaechea.

The United States and seven other nations were the first to sign the Artemis Accords in 2020, which identified an early set of principles promoting the beneficial use of space for all humanity. The accords are grounded in the Outer Space Treaty and other agreements including the Registration Convention, the Rescue and Return Agreement, as well as best practices and norms of responsible behavior that NASA and its partners have supported, including the public release of scientific data. More countries are expected to sign the Artemis Accords in the months and years to come.

The commitments of the Artemis Accords, and efforts by the signatories to advance implementation of these principles, support NASA's Artemis campaign with its partners, as well as for the success of the safe and sustainable exploration activities of the other accords signatories.

For more information about the Artemis Accords, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis-accords/

SOURCE NASA