NASA Welcomes Republic of Cyprus as 46th Artemis Accords Signatory

NASA Associate Administrator Jim Free welcomed the Republic of Cyprus as the latest nation to commit to the responsible use of space for humanity on Wednesday, marking 46 signatories to date.

"We applaud Cyprus' commitment to the Artemis Accords, which will enhance the country's engagement with NASA and the international community," said Free, who participated virtually. "By joining 45 other country signatories in this effort, Cyprus will help play a role in implementing the accords and exploration that is open, responsible, transparent, and peaceful for the benefit of all."

Nicodemos Damianou, Cyprus' deputy minister of research, innovation, and digital policy, signed the Artemis Accords during a ceremony in Nicosia, Cyprus. James O'Brian, assistant secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs for the U.S. Department of State, also attended the event.

"Today marks a significant milestone for Cyprus as we officially sign the Artemis Accords," said Damianou. "As we embark on this exciting journey, we reaffirm our commitment to a safe and responsible space exploration, as well as our strong belief in the importance of international cooperation in ensuring space is utilized to the benefit of all humanity. Cyprus, an European Union member state, is capitalizing on its geostrategic location between three continents, and aspires to play an integral role in the international space community."

The signing with Cyprus comes on the heels of an Artemis Accords meeting in Milan earlier this month with dozens of signatory countries, including the United States.

In 2020, NASA, in coordination with the U.S. Department of State and seven other initial signatory nations, established the Artemis Accords, which identified an early set of principles promoting the beneficial use of space for humanity. The Artemis Accords are grounded in the Outer Space Treaty and other agreements including the Registration Convention, the Rescue and Return Agreement, as well as best practices and norms of responsible behavior that NASA and its partners have supported, including the public release of scientific data.

The commitments of the Artemis Accords and efforts by the signatories to advance implementation of these principles support the safe and sustainable exploration of space. More countries are expected to sign in the coming days and weeks ahead.

