NASA Welcomes Switzerland as Newest Artemis Accords Signatory

WASHINGTON , April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Switzerland became the 37th country to sign the Artemis Accords at NASA Headquarters in Washington on Monday, April 15, affirming Switzerland's commitment to the sustainable and beneficial use of space for all humankind.

Swiss Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, right, shakes hands with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, left, after signing the Artemis Accords, Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building in Washington. Switzerland is the 37th country to sign the Artemis Accords, which establish a practical set of principles to guide space exploration cooperation among nations participating in NASA's Artemis program.

"Today, we marked a giant leap forward in the partnership between the United States and Switzerland," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "As we welcome you into the Artemis Accords family, we expand our commitment to explore the unknown openly and peacefully. Discovery strengthens goodwill on Earth, and we are excited to expand our countries' shared values and principles to the cosmos."

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Guy Parmelin, Swiss Federal Councillor and Minister for Economic Affairs, Education & Research, signed the Accords on behalf of Switzerland. Other participants in the ceremony included:

Valda Vikmanis-Keller , acting deputy assistant secretary, Department of State

, acting deputy assistant secretary, Department of State Martina Hirayama , state secretary, Head of the State Secretariat for Education, Research, and Innovation

, state secretary, Head of the State Secretariat for Education, Research, and Innovation Jacques Pitteloud , Swiss Ambassador to the U.S.

, Swiss Ambassador to the U.S. ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Marco Sieber , Swiss national

, Swiss national Renato Krpoun , Head of Swiss Space Office

, Head of Swiss Space Office Professor Peter Wurz , Director Space and Planetary Sciences, University of Bern

"Switzerland has a long-standing partnership with NASA on human space exploration as well as space and Earth sciences," said Parmelin. "With the signature of the Artemis Accords we renew our commitment to jointly explore the heavens above us."

The Artemis Accords, established by NASA and the U.S. Department of State in 2020, reinforce the 1968 Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, Including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies otherwise known as the Outer Space Treaty. They also emphasize a commitment on behalf of the U.S. to the Registration Convention, the Agreement on the Rescue of Astronauts, and other standards that NASA and its partners support.

Many more countries are anticipated to join the Artemis Accords in the months and years to come, as NASA continues to facilitate a safe, peaceful, and prosperous future in space with its international partners.

For more information on the Artemis Accords, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis-accords

