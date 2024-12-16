NASA Welcomes Thailand as Newest Artemis Accords Signatory

Dec 16, 2024

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a signing ceremony Monday in Thailand's capital city, Bangkok, NASA congratulates Thailand as the 51st nation to commit to the safe and responsible exploration of space that benefits humanity.

"Thailand's commitment to the Artemis Accords will enhance the country's engagement with NASA and the international community," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "By signing the accords, Thailand builds upon an important foundation and shows great leadership for the open, responsible and peaceful exploration of space."

From left to right, Thailand's Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Supamas Isarabhakdi, Executive Director of GISTDA Pakorn Apaphant, U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Robert Godec, and Pol. Gen. Suwat Jangyodsuk, Chairman of GISTDA, pose for a photo after the signing of the Artemis Accords at a signing ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Credit: U.S. State Department
From left to right, Thailand's Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Supamas Isarabhakdi, Executive Director of GISTDA Pakorn Apaphant, U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Robert Godec, and Pol. Gen. Suwat Jangyodsuk, Chairman of GISTDA, pose for a photo after the signing of the Artemis Accords at a signing ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Credit: U.S. State Department

Pakorn Apaphant, the executive director of Thailand's Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) signed the Artemis Accords on behalf of Thailand. Thailand's Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Supamas Isarabhakdi and U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Robert Godec also participated in the ceremony. Nelson contributed the final remarks in a pre-recorded video message.

"Thailand will enter the golden age of space exploration in full force," said Apaphant of the country's signing.

In 2020, the United States, led by NASA and the U.S. Department of State, and seven other initial signatory nations established the Artemis Accords, a set of principles promoting the beneficial use of space for humanity.

The Artemis Accords are grounded in the Outer Space Treaty and other agreements including the Registration Convention, the Rescue and Return Agreement, as well as best practices and norms of responsible behavior that NASA and its partners have supported, including the public release of scientific data. 

On Dec. 11, NASA celebrated 50 countries signing the Artemis Accords at NASA Headquarters with the signing of Austria. More countries are expected to sign in the weeks and months ahead.

Learn more about the Artemis Accords at:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis-accords/

