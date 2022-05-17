Nasal Cannula Market Size to Grow by USD 296.99 Mn | 37% of the growth to originate from North America | Technavio

Product - High flow nasal cannula and low flow nasal cannula

Geography - North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our latest Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The Nasal Cannula Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Airways surgical Pvt. Ltd.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

B. Braun SE

Besmed Health Business Corp.

ConvaTec Group Plc

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

Flexicare Group Ltd.

GaleMed Corp.

Hamilton Bonaduz AG

HUM GmbH

ICU Medical Inc.

JG Moriya

Masimo Corp.

Neotech Products LLC

ResMed Inc.

SunMed LLC

Sunset Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Teleflex Inc.

Great Group Medical Co. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our latest Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 37 percent of market growth. In North America, the nasal cannula market is dominated by the United States and Canada. The market in this region will grow more slowly than the market in Asia.

Over the projected period, the nasal cannula market in North America would benefit from the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders and the rising number of hospital visits.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Nasal Cannula Market during the forecast period.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The high-flow nasal cannula category is expected to gain considerable market share. The main use of a heated humidified high-flow nasal cannula is to help rapidly breathe people who need a lot of oxygen for treating respiratory problems or other post-operative procedures. Pediatricians, newborns, and premature patients with respiratory distress syndrome employ the high-flow nasal cannula. It's also utilized in NICUs for premature babies suffering from infant respiratory distress syndrome. As a result, the nasal cannula market will rise throughout the projected period due to the multiple applications of high-flow nasal cannulas.

View Sample Report : to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the nasal cannula market is the rising prevalence of smoking. Another market trend driving growth is the growing popularity of heated humidified high-flow nasal cannulas. However, one of the hurdles impeding the nasal cannula market's growth is fierce rivalry among vendors.

Download the sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Nasal Cannula Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Laboratory Disposables Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Disposable Respiratory Masks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Nasal Cannula Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 296.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Airways surgical Pvt. Ltd., Allied Healthcare Products Inc., B. Braun SE, Besmed Health Business Corp., ConvaTec Group Plc, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Flexicare Group Ltd., GaleMed Corp., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, HUM GmbH, ICU Medical Inc., JG Moriya, Masimo Corp., Neotech Products LLC, ResMed Inc., SunMed LLC, Sunset Healthcare Solutions Inc., Teleflex Inc., and Great Group Medical Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 High flow nasal cannula - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on High flow nasal cannula - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on High flow nasal cannula - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on High flow nasal cannula - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on High flow nasal cannula - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Low flow nasal cannula - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Low flow nasal cannula - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Low flow nasal cannula - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Low flow nasal cannula - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Low flow nasal cannula - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Exhibit 85: Allied Healthcare Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Allied Healthcare Products Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Allied Healthcare Products Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Allied Healthcare Products Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Besmed Health Business Corp.

Exhibit 89: Besmed Health Business Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Besmed Health Business Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Besmed Health Business Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 ConvaTec Group Plc

Exhibit 92: ConvaTec Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 93: ConvaTec Group Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: ConvaTec Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 95: ConvaTec Group Plc - Key offerings

10.6 Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Exhibit 96: Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare - Overview



Exhibit 97: Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare - Key offerings

10.7 Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Flexicare Group Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Flexicare Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Flexicare Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Flexicare Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Hamilton Bonaduz AG

Exhibit 106: Hamilton Bonaduz AG - Overview



Exhibit 107: Hamilton Bonaduz AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Hamilton Bonaduz AG - Key offerings

10.10 ICU Medical Inc.

Exhibit 109: ICU Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: ICU Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: ICU Medical Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 ResMed Inc.

Exhibit 112: ResMed Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: ResMed Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: ResMed Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: ResMed Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: ResMed Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Teleflex Inc.

Exhibit 117: Teleflex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Teleflex Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Teleflex Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Teleflex Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Teleflex Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio